Winter rains helped boost Santa Barbara’s water supply

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara is in good shape, water-wise, for now.

(Courtesy: City of Santa Barbara)

Joshua Haggmark, Water Resources Manager, told News Channel 3-12 that despite the dismal rainfall so far this year, winter rains were better than expected.

"We are well positioned to be able to meet water demands looking out at least through the next three years."

In November 2021, the City's Water Supply Update report stated two years; that was before the heavy rains in December.

Haggmark credits ongoing community water conservation efforts along with continued desalination operations. Both have both helped boost the City's water supply.

"We not only have additional water now but it has allowed us to rest our groundwater basins for the last three years and build up a considerable amount of water stored in Lake Cachuma."

That said, the outlook for the rest of the state is "bleak" and like others, Haggmark is hoping for a so-called "Miracle March."

Meantime, Haggmark and City leaders anticipate the State will issue some "strong one-size-fits-all" water regulations. He expects that information to come out by April, if not before, if it remains dry.

A more extensive update to Santa Barbara's Water Commission is scheduled for March.