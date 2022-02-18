SBIFF Variety Artisans Award
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nearly a dozen artists and specialists will receive recognition at this year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival for excellence in their craft.
Event organizers made the announcement Friday.
These are the folks who are essential to making the star-studded celebrities and films shine on the big screen.
The Variety Artisans Award will be handed out March 7 at 8:00 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre to the following:
- Frederic Aspiras and Göran Lundstrom for Makeup and Hairstyling in HOUSE OF GUCCI
- Tamara Deverell for Production Design in NIGHTMARE ALLEY
- Germaine Franco for Score in ENCANTO
- Greig Fraser for Cinematography in DUNE
- Lin-Manuel Miranda for Song in ENCANTO
- Paul Massey for Sound in NO TIME TO DIE
- Kelly Port for Visual Effects in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
- Peter Scriberras for Editing in THE POWER OF THE DOG
- Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan for Costume Design in DUNE
The red carpet rolls out March 2 for the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The highly popular event runs through March 12.
