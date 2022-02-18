SBIFF Variety Artisans Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nearly a dozen artists and specialists will receive recognition at this year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival for excellence in their craft.

Event organizers made the announcement Friday.

These are the folks who are essential to making the star-studded celebrities and films shine on the big screen.

The Variety Artisans Award will be handed out March 7 at 8:00 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre to the following:

Frederic Aspiras and Göran Lundstrom for Makeup and Hairstyling in HOUSE OF GUCCI

Tamara Deverell for Production Design in NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Germaine Franco for Score in ENCANTO

Greig Fraser for Cinematography in DUNE

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Song in ENCANTO

Paul Massey for Sound in NO TIME TO DIE

Kelly Port for Visual Effects in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Peter Scriberras for Editing in THE POWER OF THE DOG

Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan for Costume Design in DUNE

The red carpet rolls out March 2 for the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The highly popular event runs through March 12.