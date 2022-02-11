Students in Carpinteria High’s EV Program headed for The Big Apple

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A group of classmates is preparing for a trip of a lifetime. But first, they're getting over the shock of how it came about.

Students in the Virtual Enterprises or EV class at Carpinteria High will enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to New York City in the Spring.

The surprise announcement came Thursday morning.

The group was chosen to participate in the Youth Business Summit in April, bringing budding entrepreneurs together from all over the world.

These local students are being recognized for creating what's known as Everest, authentic products sourced globally.

Big congratulations!