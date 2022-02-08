Oscar nominations were released Tuesday morning, who and what’s coming to SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- More than half of the awarded actors and actresses coming to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival this year received Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning.

Three out of the five Best Lead Actor nominations will be coming to town this March, including Javier Bardem for the film "Being the Ricardos", Benedict Cumberbatch for "The Power of the Dog" and Will Smith for "King Richard."

The Best Lead Actress nominations coming to the 37th annual SBIFF include Nicole Kidman for the film "Being the Ricardos", and Kristen Stewart for "Spencer".

As for the Best Supporting Actor and Actress nominations coming our way next month, the list includes Troy Kotsur for the film "CODA", Ariana DeBose for "West Side Story" and Aunjanue Ellis for "King Richard".

The show schedule for this year's festival presents six feature films, four of which received multiple Academy Award nominations.

"The Power of the Dog," the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was nominated for 12 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. SBIFF will screen "The Power of the Dog" on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.

"Don't Look Up," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Original Screen Play. SBIFF will screen this film on Sunday, Feb. 27 followed by a Q&A with the film's producer, Adam McKay.

Also nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture was "Drive My Car," starring Hidetoshi Nishijima, which SBIFF will screen on Feb. 12 and Feb 13.

The fourth Academy Award nomination that SBIFF will screen is "The Worst Person in the World," which was nominated for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay.

The Film Festival will take place in-person this year from March 2 to March 12, click here for specific dates and times of each event, as well as how to purchase passes.