Highway 101 widening on track to open 2 new northbound lanes by Valentine’s Day

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Highway 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara widening project is progressing at a great pace through Carpinteria, but work still needs to be done on a center median before drivers travel on 3 lanes in both directions.

Project spokesperson Kirsten Ayars of Ayars and Associates said they have "A Valentine's present for everybody."

Ayars said on Sunday night, between Linden Avenue and Santa Monica Road, workers plan to open 2 northbound lanes made of continuously reinforced concrete that is quieter and more durable than asphalt.

The entire project won't be done until Summer or Fall, but by Monday morning, February 14, drivers are likely to notice the smooth improvements to the 101 and the new sound walls in finishing stages.

A big rig accident on the southbound side on Saturday caused detours and delays.

Cal Trans public information officer Jim Shivers wants to remind drivers to watch their speed through the construction zone. Shiver said drivers need to be aware of construction crews working to widen the road.

Major work is done overnight, but some work is done during the day before the evening rush hour.

Caltrans and The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) are in the charge of the $585.4 million project that includes highway reconstruction, sound walls, and landscaping.

Funding includes Senate Bill 1 and Measure A transportation sales tax funding.

For more information visit https://dot.ca.gov (Highway 101:Carpinteria to Santa Barbara)

We will have more the widening project progress tonight on the news.