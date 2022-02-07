Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Desal Link Pipeline Project construction on Garden St.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City said the Desal Link Pipeline Project will start moving construction down Garden Street near Alameda Park this month.

On Monday, the city said local roads around the area will remain accessible but will be closed in three block sections during active construction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the project overview, the Desal Link project will "connect key community water sources" by installing an underground pipeline.

The project overview states that "this new pipeline will enable desalinated water to reach our entire service area while enhancing system resiliency and improving water quality."

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

