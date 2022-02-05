Women’s March Santa Barbara takes to State St. for a #NoWarWithRussia protest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Women's March Santa Barbara said it organized a protest on Saturday to march for #NoWarWithRussia.

Protest organizers said the march would begin in the De La Guerra Plaza at 3 p.m. and then head out to State St.

#NoWarWithRussia Protest, PC: Billy Schulte / KEYT

Women's March posted information on the protest to its FaceBook page:

"Another war? They can't be serious (but they are!) Stop the in insanity of risking nuclear catastrophe! Join @CODEPINK in telling the US & NATO to STOP escalating conflict. #NoWarWithRussia www.codepink.org/ukraine_nato In Santa Barbara, Saturday Feb 5th, 3p.m. Gather in De La Guerra Plaza, to march out to State St. Bring signs!Not only is the US actively instigating this potentially catastrophic war w/ Russia, but it’s wasting our US funds– $$$ that could help the American people– to do it." Women's March Santa Barbara