Las Positas/Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in final stage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new multi-million dollar pathway separated for bicyclists, joggers and pedestrians is nearing completion.

The 2.6 mile path runs along Modoc Road from Calle de Los Amigos to Las Positas Road and along Las Positas Road from Modoc Road to Cliff Drive.

Work began in late July of 2020.

Staff in the City's Transportation Department have touted at least a half dozen reasons how the nearly $18 million dollar project will benefit the community:

Improved safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Increased walking and biking opportunities.

Improved access to Elings Park, Arroyo Burro Beach, Douglas Family Preserve, etc.

Connection to Coast Bike Route – bike from the Santa Barbara Waterfront to Goleta Beach!

Funds for the project came primarily through Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant funds in addition to local Measure C funds for local matching costs.

Planting trees and landscaping will be among the last stages of the project.