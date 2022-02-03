“Something Rotten!” takes center stage Thursday night at Marjorie Luke Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The curtain will rise Thursday night for a live, teen performance touted as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years!"

"This is a big deal because these teens have been working since the Fall on "Something Rotten!" which is a Shakespeare spoof," said Jenna Berg, Co-Founder of Lights Up Theatre Company. "It is a hysterically funny musical, they've been working very hard under unusual conditions, of course."

(Lights Up! Theatre Company)

Berg said Light's Up is "community theater at its best," guided by Artistic Director Amy Love. Berg credits the teen members for building sets, sewing costumes and their parents, who've volunteered hundreds of hours.

Thursday night kicks off the group's first live performance in two years, without masks. Thursday and Friday night's performances start at 7:00 p.m. Then, on Saturday, a final matinee performance starts at 1:00 p.m.

Marjorie Luke Theatre has COVID-19 protocols in place for those attending live performances on the campus of Santa Barbara Junior High School. There will be socially-distanced seating inside the theater.

For those who skipped Shakespeare's work, Berg said not to fret.

"I think anyone can get the humor out of it. There's music, there's dance, there's tap dancing. There are a lot of allusions to Shakespeare's plays. So, it's a really funny comedy with juxtaposition of time frame between then and now and it's really something for everyone. All ages can enjoy it."

Click here to purchase tickets.