Laura Capps announces run for 2nd District Supervisor

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Laura Capps cited "our children and their future" as the motivating force in her decision to run for Santa Barbara County Supervisor. She made the announcement Monday.

"I am running for County Supervisor with the experience and commitment to serve the entire county and bring bold solutions to address our urgent needs. The children of this county are my North Star. When we do right by them, we do right by us all.”

Capps is currently in her fifth year as a board member with the Santa Barbara Unified School District. She hopes to replace outgoing Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Gregg Hart, who is seeking the California State Assembly in the Primary Election, June 7.