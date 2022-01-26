Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County Jail adds 28 new COVID-19 cases

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- More inmates at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheriff's Office reported 28 additional cases today, stemming from an outbreak dating back to December.

The jail has seen 249 cases in total, 37 of which are active cases, and 208 have recovered.

Four people have since been released from jail.

