San Marcos High School wins approval for $4.4 million fundraising plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Royal Pride Foundation (RPF) announced Wednesday that a $4.4 million dollar fundraising plan has been approved for San Marcos High School.

The fund, approved by the Santa Barbara Unified School District, will go towards student mental health and wellness at San Marcos.

School officials said they will start fundraising with the goal of securing $4.4 million in matching funds to build a new Health Careers Academy (HCA) building.

The school also aims to upgrade and expand the current Wellness Center.

"The RPF Board not only said yes to supporting the capital campaign but key board members also provided additional expertise," said Kip Glazer, principal of San Marcos High School. "As an educator who has not led a big capital fundraising campaign like this before, their encouragement and practical support have been invaluable to creating the fundraising plan that was approved by the SBUSD Board."

