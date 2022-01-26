CHP: Porsche freeway fire sends up black plume of smoke

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has shut down the slow lanes on the southbound side of Highway 101 along a stretch of the Gaviota Coast because of a car fire.

The call went out just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near the El Capitan State Beach exit.

The plume is visible for miles.

The CHP website described a black Porsche parked on the right shoulder with flames shooting out from the front end of the vehicle. One person went through two fire extinguishers trying to douse the flames "and it only got worse."

It is unclear if the fire has spread to nearby brush.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.