Solvang celebrates the return of their annual Christmas Tree burn

SOLVANG, Calif. -- After a year off due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 31st annual Solvang Christmas Tree burn returned on Friday night.

For over three decades now, the holiday season has come to a close in Solvang with hundreds of Christmas trees being burned.

Last year, Solvang cancelled the tradition on account of the pandemic, so Friday night was full of energy and excitement as hundreds of people swarmed to the field next to Mission Santa Ynez for the big bonfire.

“I’ve always wanted to come to this, and last year unfortunately it was canceled and when I saw it was it was back on this year on the news, I was like let’s do that,” said Gina Mori, visiting from Arroyo Grande.

This blazing spectacle also gave locals an opportunity to safely discard their Christmas trees while Santa Barbara County firefighters demonstrated the danger of fire.

“It’s kind of like a Whoville in Dr. Seuss, the circle is super close to the pile of trees and once we light 'em, that radiant heat really pushes that circle back and shows them just how dangerous some of these trees can be once you ignite them,” said Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Spokesman.

In Santa Barbara County, fire usually means fear but on Friday night it’s actually bringing everyone together.

