Santa Barbara County elections czar reflects on attack on U.S. Capitol, one year later

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One year later, many Americans feel a deep sense of sadness about the violence and divisiveness that fueled last year's attack on the United States Capitol.

That includes Joe Holland, the man who has spent the past 20 years overseeing the election process in Santa Barbara County.

"I did not expect January 6 to be this emotional for me," said Holland.

The local Clerk, Recorder, Assessor and Registrar of Voters called Thursday a "hard day" as he reflected on the violent events that unfolded, one year ago.

"When I was 12-years-old, I was working for Bobby Kennedy's campaign and obviously, in 1968 and his assassination, it brought to depth the importance of democracy."

Holland said making a difference in democracy in Santa Barbara County, to the degree that he can, is "very fulfilling."

He described elections in Santa Barbara County as "safe, secure, reliable and 100-percent effective." And, considered the 2020 Presidential Election process -- across the nation, during a pandemic -- "amazing."

Holland shared how he responds to skeptics.

"I've been hearing about fraud the 20 years I've been managing elections, not seen any fraud whatsoever. You see one or two but, really, there's no fraud. Elections are very secure. Everybody should have confidence that the elections are secure."