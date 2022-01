SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Cortney Rintoul delivered a baby boy at 12 a.m. on January 1, 2022 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Cortney and her husband Joel of Goleta named him Luca James Rintoul.

Baby Luca weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. He measured 20 inches long.

They posed for a family photo in their hospital room.

Congratulations.