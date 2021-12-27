Tow truck driver offers sage advice during storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-On rainy days tow trucks hit the road.

"This time of year it is really busy. There are accidents, people getting stuck in the mud, common stuff where everyone should just watch what they are doing, be careful," said Jerome Saragoza of Thomas Towing in Goleta.

The American Automobile Association known as AAA gets call after call.

In Summerland, Bob Holzer towing towed a Tesla out of the U.S. Post Office parking lot during recent rain.

On Haley Street Thomas Towing towed a Cox Cable truck back to its home office in Ventura County.

Saragoza has a way of calming customers down.

"Cars are getting stalled out in the rain, batteries happen to go out, and we are always there,"

He recommends slowing down and watching out for pedestrians.

"Don't be in a rush, take your time. We will show up and we will take care of everyone."

A lot of it is common sense

Make sure windshield wipers work, and tires are in good condition and if drivers are driving toward the snow this winter they are likely to need chains.