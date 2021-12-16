Goleta files lawsuit against UCSB over housing shortage

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta has officially filed a lawsuit against UC Santa Barbara alleging it has not provided adequate student housing for its rapidly growing student population.

The city announced its intention to file the lawsuit in early November.

Goleta mayor Paula Perotte said USCB has failed to meet its obligations under a 2010 agreement to provide housing to its student body, and Goleta has been tasked with bearing the brunt of the housing crisis.

The agreement was put in place in 2010 after UCSB announced plans to admit more students. As part of the agreement, UCSB pledged to develop more student housing.

City officials said the agreement allowed UC Santa Barbara to expand its student population from 20,000 to 25,000 with the requirement that housing would keep pace with the newly admitted students. Goleta officials say the university has not kept up their end of the deal.

"As a result of UCSB’s unmitigated population growth and ongoing negative impacts on Goleta’s housing shortage, the City had no choice but to resort to litigation to compel UCSB to abide by its promise," the city said in a news release.

Housing at UCSB continues to make national headlines due to outrage and criticism over the proposed Munger Hall mega-dorm on campus. The 4,500-unit dormitory has been lambasted for its design which features only two exits and virtually no windows in individual dorm rooms.

Hundreds of students rallied against the proposed dormitory in November.

When Goleta announced it planned to sue UCSB for the housing shortage, university officials said they were "deeply disappointed" with the decision to file suit.