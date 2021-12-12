Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 12:17 am

The Rhythmic Arts Project benefit rocks Lobero Theatre

TRAP benefit Tata Vega and Carl Graves
Tracy Lehr / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Rhythmic Arts Project, known as TRAP, rocked the Lobero Theatre during its benefit show on Saturday night in Santa Barbara.

TRAP founder and drummer Eddie Tuduri opened the show with some of his talented students.

The audience applauded their rhythm section as Táta Vega, Carl Graves, Chris Pinnick, Steve Nelson, Jimmy Caleri, Rick Geragi, Bill Bodine, Vinnie Calaiuta, Luis Conte and others took the stage.

Collectively they have played on more than 1000 recordings.

KTYD's Lin Aubuchon served as host and helped auction off guitars signed by Vince Gill, Robben Ford, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford.

The benefit will help TRAP's multi-sensory educational programs thrive in the New Year.

For more information or to make a donation visit traplearning.org

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

