The Rhythmic Arts Project benefit rocks Lobero Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Rhythmic Arts Project, known as TRAP, rocked the Lobero Theatre during its benefit show on Saturday night in Santa Barbara.

TRAP founder and drummer Eddie Tuduri opened the show with some of his talented students.

The audience applauded their rhythm section as Táta Vega, Carl Graves, Chris Pinnick, Steve Nelson, Jimmy Caleri, Rick Geragi, Bill Bodine, Vinnie Calaiuta, Luis Conte and others took the stage.

Collectively they have played on more than 1000 recordings.

KTYD's Lin Aubuchon served as host and helped auction off guitars signed by Vince Gill, Robben Ford, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford.

The benefit will help TRAP's multi-sensory educational programs thrive in the New Year.

