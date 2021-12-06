Toy Drive Car Show fills Santa’s Pickup for the Unity Shoppe

GOLETA, Calif. - Southcoast Church and The Community Hot Rod Project hosted their 2nd annual Toy Drive Car Show on Saturday. It was free to attend and many people bought new unwrapped toys to support the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara. They filled up an old, but beautifully restored, pickup truck with those toys. It was overflowing with new toys for the kids. Kevin Haeberle with the Community Hot Rod Project who helped organize the event said they are counting up how many toys they collected and all the donations. They hope to have totals by Monday afternoon.

The event was held at Southcoast Church in Goleta, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road. They had live music, vendors, games for the kids, food from Dave’s Dogs, demonstrations, a silent auction with tons of amazing items donated by local businesses and more than 100 beautiful classic, custom cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display.

All proceeds from the silent auction went to The Community Hot Rod Project a local 501c3 organization that is an all ages program to teach the youth and the young at heart how to build, fabricate, restore, customize classic cars and off-road race vehicles here in Santa Barbara.