Open air music studio hits a high note in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The SONOS & Santa Barbara Bowl opened with music rather than a ribbon cutting.

David Rojas, the director of music programs at the Turner Foundation said the goal is to attract students interested in music.

About 35 children are already taking part during after school hours.

The new studio is located off Canon Perdido at the Village-Community Learning Center.

For more information visit sbbowl.com or theturnerfoundation.com

