CHiPs for Kids hopes to get donations in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara CHP is bringing back their annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive for this holiday season.

The agency is hoping for the public to donate new, unwrapped toys to any central coast CHP office or participating locations.

The CHiPs for Kids toy drive will help bring gifts to local families in need.

The event will go from December 1 to 21.

“We hope to help as many families as possible,” said Public Information Officer Jonathan Gutierrez, “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways but helping those in need.”

You can drop off donations at these two locations: