Solvang’s Julefest returns Saturday

SOLVANG, Calif. - Solvang kicked off its annual holiday celebration Saturday.

Events and activities are back in full swing for visitors and locals this year.

The annual Tree Lighting is set for Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Solvang Park. The festivities will be complete with ballerinas, live entertainment and caroling. Santa Claus himself will also make an appearance.

Santa will be hanging out at his village every Saturday through Christmas at Solvang Park for kids to take photos and meet him.

While many activities are going on this weekend, the Julefest Parade will return on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. More than 400 people are expected to participate.

Other events confirmed to return for 2021 include the Solvang Holiday Food Tour, Candlelight Tours, the Elverhoj Makers Market, and the Nisse Adventure.

For more information on Julefest, click here.