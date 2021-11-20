Parents learn to use child seats at free event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services and other agencies offered free, drive-up child car seat checks at the Franklin Neighborhood Center in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Up to 80 percent of car seats are not properly installed.

California state law requires parents with children ages two and younger to place them in rear-facing sears unless they weigh at least 40 pounds or are at least 40 inches tall.

Children under age 8 must be buckled into a car seat or booster in the back seat.

The event was a partnership with the County of Santa Barbara Fire Department and Emergency Management Services, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation, Carseat 101, and Safe Kids Santa Barbara County.

For more information visit www.cottagehealth.org/seatcheck .