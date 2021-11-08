Golf tournament raises money for United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians gave a big donation to the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon.

Representatives from the tribe presented a $40,000 check to the club during its 5th annual United Golf Tournament.

Supporters played 18 holes at La Cumbre Golf Club before a fundraising reception by the pool.

The money will help tournament organizers reach their $100,000 goal to support sports programs including golf at local boys and girls clubs.