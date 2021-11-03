Bobcat released backed into wild after being treated by Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A rescued bobcat was released back into the wild in Goleta.

The bobcat was rescued last week after showing up on Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN) property.

SBWCN said the bobcat, an adult male, was spotted by a staff member hiding in a storm drain behind the property.

SBWCN examined the bobcat and diagnosed the bobcat as mange, a skin condition that often affects many animals.

After a week of treatment, SBWCN says the bobcat was making good progress.

On Saturday, they decided to release it back into the wild.

In the video, the caretakers opened the cage and it only took him a few minutes to sprint out of the cage and into the Goleta footbills.

SBWCN says though bobcats are common in Santa Barbara County, they are usually elusive animals. Out of the 4,000 plus animals that come through the care network, only a few of them are bobcats.

For more information on how SBWCN helps local animals, visit www.sbwcn.org.