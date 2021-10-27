With holidays around the corner CHP officers hope fatal accidents serve as reminder to designate a driver

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, -Neighbors along Cathedral Oaks Road said they have seen one to many crashes and close calls due to dangerous driving.

The latest crash killed a man and a woman in a 2002 Mustang near Camino Cascada in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

Lisa Sideris heard the crash and saw the aftermath around 7:30 Tuesday night. On Wednesday, she placed flowers across the street.

The California Highway Patrol arrested Andrew Raymond Burgher, 31 and recovered a small dog from the 2016 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving.

They said he was intoxicated and speeding when he drove the car into the rear of the Mustang sending it into two parked cars. A damaged grey pickup was still on the street where a fire hydrant had been hit and a crossing sign had been replaced.

CHP information officer Jonathon Gutierrez said after Burgher was treated for minor injuries his bail was set at $2 million.

If money will make people designate a driver Guttierez wants people to know the average DUI case will set drivers back $14,000. That's enough to buy countless Ube, Lift or taxi rides.

"Once again we lost two people in our community, and basically drinking and driving is an issue here. We need people to have a designated driver, hire a ride share company or stay they can stay where they are at. Please do that."

They are still trying to determine what caused this fiery crash on the Garden Street onramp October 20, that killed a 29 year old male driver, and 34 year old woman in a 1997 Mercedes they had just come off the freeway.

Neighbors of the most recent crash said the 40 mile an hours speed limit is often ignored in the area they call Noleta

They believe the driver in custody was going twice that.

Lisa Sideris said, "It's turning into a little bit of shrine over there and I hope that at least it will make people think about this when they're driving by."

CHP enforcement will increase during the holidays.

To prevent fatal crashes the CHP recommends Start Smart classes for young drivers.

They have a class coming up in November.

For more information visit www.chp.ca.gov.

We will have more on the fatal crashes and the effort to prevent more of them tonight on the news.