Santa Barbara City Council candidates share their vision in virtual forum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Three Santa Barbara City Council members are running for re-election next month, but only two face challengers.

During a virtual candidates forum hosted by the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara Chapter, District 5 incumbent Eric Friedman who is running unopposed joked that he appreciated that his opponent didn't go negative.

District 6 incumbent Meagan Harmon is facing three challengers including musician Zachery Pike, assistant city administrator Nina Johnson, and electrical contractor Jason Carlton.

Carlton was the only candidate who did not take part in the online forum on Wednesday night.

In District 4, incumbent Kristin Sneddon is facing Planning Commission member Barrett Reed.

The moderator asked questions about housing, permitting, building heights and the quality of life for local residents.

Harmon said with vacancies below one percent she supports denser housing that is better for the environment if the housing is close to jobs.

Johnson said she would like to see vacant retail space including Nordstroms turned into housing for rentals and home owners.

Reed said there was too much talk and too little action when it came to proposals that would benefit from timelines and review process predictability.

Sneddon said the main issue is the scarcity of land that drives up prices.

They all spoke out against high rises. They seem to agree that the downtown area should be limited to three stories that Friedman said helped Santa Barbara become an architectural model to world.

During closing comments Eric Friedman said "We have for the first time in the last few years a working council." He said his work at Trader Joe's also helps him interact with the community and makes him a better council member.

Sneddon who teaches at Santa Barbara City College said her area of expertise is in many of the issues that affect Santa Barbara in water security, and fire safety.

Meagan Harmon said she is proud of the work the council has done to enact transformative change for working families in Santa Barbara including eviction protection and tenants rights.

"We created the State Street promenade which is an idea that had been discussed and debated and workshopped for 20-30 years. We made it a reality and there is a lot left to do to build a community vision."

She believes we are coming out of the COVID crisis more resilient.

Nina Johnson said, "The pandemic has given us an opportunity to be innovative and transform our community and really address some of our challenges in a new and different way, and fortunately for us we have the design talent in spades."

Johnson said the city needs a more proactive approach to get out of the way of our local businesses by getting rid of rules that no longer serve the community.

Zachary Pike said, "I originally started running for this seat because I felt there was no place to go to talk, I felt in this town my needs weren't being met, I felt like I was being spoken to and not spoken with."

Pike said the city needs to be a job creator and find solutions.

Candidates are usually elected for four year terms, but due to a voter approved change from odd to even year elections the winning candidates will service five year terms.

Like the Santa Barbara Mayoral Forum on Monday, the recorded Santa Barbara City Council Candidates Forum will be posted on the aiasb.com in the coming days.

We will have highlights from the forum tonight on the news.