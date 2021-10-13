Skip to Content
N95 masks available at Direct Relief

(Direct Relief)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you're having a hard time with smoke from the Alisal Fire, wearing an N95 respirator mask might help.

According to Santa Barbara County's Air Pollution Control District, Wednesday's air quality in Goleta was in the red tier, ranked "unhealthy for everyone." Santa Barbara was in the orange tier, ranked "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Employees and volunteers at Direct Relief are handing out the masks through Friday, free of charge, to those in Santa Barbara County needing one.

Stop by Direct Relief Headquarters at 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd. off Hollister Ave. between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. The supply could be extended past Friday, depending on the spread of the Alisal Fire.

