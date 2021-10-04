101 widening impacting Santa Monica Road exit and Carpinteria businesses

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Drivers trying to fill up their tanks at stations near the Northbound 101 Santa Monica Road exit

will have to take detours.

Risdon's 76 Service and Carwash on Via Real is losing business.

Owner Don Risdon said the two-month closure began a couple weeks ago and is cutting into gas sales.

Risdon said people coming for tires, car washes, and even Van Wingerden's flowers sold to benefit Future Farmers of America, have to drive through other construction projects as well.

He said there are other construction projects going on simultaneously.

Crews are also putting electric and cable wires underground and working on a new signal.

Risdon is understanding but concerned about his employees, the economic impact and the dust.

He called to complain about the dust and crews started to water it down at night to mitigate the issue.

"The worst part is the disruption of business and the amount of sales I'm losing everyday, you know,, It's down to less than half of what I normally do, the best part is when it's all said and done we'll have what should be a better intersection controlling the traffic both in the morning and evening when it's so heavy that it's a long back up," said Risdon.

Workers, residents and visitors are also working around it.

Nirel Reyes works at Motel 6 off Via Real. She said the projects have made her late for work.

Reyes said she used to take the freeway to work, but now drive through Carpinteria to get to her job.

Education First (EF) exchange students are impacted too. Many are staying at the Sandyland Reef Inn while they wait to be placed with local host families.

Emiline Agva of France said the construction keeps her and her friends up at night.

They are studying English at Santa Barbara City College and need to quiet to study.

Caltrans and The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) are in the charge of the project that includes highway reconstruction, sound walls, and landscaping.

We will have more on the exit closures impact tonight on the news.