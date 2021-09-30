New Beginnings puts the spotlight on Rapid Rehousing Program

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Housing for so many in the Santa Barbara area has become increasingly problematic in the past six to eight months, especially for those out of work and homeless, often through no fault of their own.

UC Santa Barbara is dealing with a housing crisis among students by turning to local motels and hotels that are now doubling as dorms. The New Beginnings non-profit organization is turning to the community to help those in need, trying to help themselves.

"Housing first" is the goal behind the organization's Rapid Rehousing Program which helps connect those living in their cars and RV's with participating landlords willing to open up their homes or granny flats to provide housing.

Rapid Rehousing is cornerstone of this year's Annual Fundraiser Gala Thursday evening featuring Annabelle Gurwitch, a New York Times bestselling author, activist, and actress. Gurwitch recently became a landlord to house a young couple living in their vehicle. She chronicled the experience in a book released earlier this year titled, "You're Leaving When? Adventures in Downward Mobility."

We'll hear more from Gurwitch and New Beginnings tonight at 5:00 and 6:00.