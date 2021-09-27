Foreigner concert at SB Bowl rescheduled due to COVID concerns

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – COVID-19 concerns have prompted a concert change at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The Foreigner Orchestral show, originally scheduled for Oct. 2, Is postponed to Saturday, Oct. 9.

The rescheduled show will feature the rock band – without the orchestral element – to align with COVID-19 safety protocols.

All tickets for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled performance.

Lead singer Kelly Hansen said, "We love playing to our fans and we are sorry that Covid forced this postponement, but we have been fortunate enough to reschedule this show so that we may continue to rock out with you all."

Concertgoers at Santa Barbara Bowl need to show proof of a vaccine or negative test to gain entry into the historic venue.