Santa Barbara Bowl to require proof of vaccination or negative test for entry

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Bowl will require their guests to have proof of their vaccinations or provided a negative COVID test on Monday.

This will include kids 12 and under.

The Santa Barbara music venue says they hope to keep their guests safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The venue says some artists are requiring 48 hours for testing.

Guests will need to provide their ID and the following to enter the music venue:

CDC Vaccination card

Original vaccination card, printed copy of vaccinated card or photo of vaccination card on your phone

CA Digital Vaccine Record

Proof of Negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from time of entry to venue

Acceptable tests are the following: Diagnostic Tests Molecular Tests RT-PCR Tests NAAT Tests Antigen Tests Antibody (Serology) Tests



The Bowl says over the counter tests will not be accepted.

Masks will be required indoors in hallways and restrooms.

Outdoor mask wearing are strongly encouraged for everyone but vaccinated individuals will not need to wear one.

Guests are allowed to remove their masks while eating or drinking.

The bowl will not allow gaiters, bandanas and coverings with exhalation vents as approved face coverings.

They say anyone that are unable to wear the proper face coverings will not be allowed in.