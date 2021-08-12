Sacramento attorney weighs in on Coleman double-murder case

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mark Reichel, a criminal defense attorney specializing in state and federal cases, is among legal experts weighing in on the Matthew Taylor Coleman double-murder case.

Reichel, whose practice is based in Sacramento, shared the legal steps that lie ahead for the defendant.

The first involves treaty documents with Mexico and, a request for a quick extradition.

Reichel says the U. S. Attorney's office in San Diego will represent the Mexican government in court.

Coleman is scheduled to be arraigned August 31.