Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 7:29 pm

Sacramento attorney weighs in on Coleman double-murder case

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mark Reichel, a criminal defense attorney specializing in state and federal cases, is among legal experts weighing in on the Matthew Taylor Coleman double-murder case.

Reichel, whose practice is based in Sacramento, shared the legal steps that lie ahead for the defendant.

The first involves treaty documents with Mexico and, a request for a quick extradition. 

Reichel says the U. S. Attorney's office in San Diego will represent the Mexican government in court.

Coleman is scheduled to be arraigned August 31.

California / Community / Coronavirus / Crime / Health / Lifestyle / Money and Business / Outdoors / Safe at Home / Safety / Technology / Travel / Video
Author Profile Photo

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT NewsChannel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content