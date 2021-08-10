Santa Barbara City Council votes 5-2 to reject Mission Canyon Bridge options

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-After more than four hours of discussion Santa Barbara City Council members voted 5-2 to reject Mission Canyon Bridge project options and to direct staff to return in the Fall with funding options for improved pedestrian and multi-model access on both sides of the road.

District 4 council member Kristen Sneddon and District 1 council member Alejandra Gutierrez voted against the motion.

The vote puts to rest current plans to use millions of dollars in Highway Bridge Program funds to build a new bridge that meets seismic standards.

Lanny Ebenstein who chairs the Coalition to Preserve Mission Canyon Bridge called it a victory.

Critics of rebuilding the bridge believe the city can still find a way to add pedestrian pathways between the Mission and the Natural History museum that are wheelchair accessible.

Ebenstein invited people to view the meeting from his garden.

He calls it the Mission Creek Bridge and said it is a treasure.

"I think that Mission Creek Bridge is a big part of Santa Barbara's heritage immediately next to the Mission, Rocky Nook Park and other historic sites and that is why people come to Santa Barbara because it is so historic and we preserve out history."

He believes the vote restores local control of the 100-year-old bridge that has a pedestrian path on the north side near the park.