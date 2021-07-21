Community members prepare to celebrate the life of Hal Conklin

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -A former mayor and environmental leader is being remembered by family, friends and community members.

Conklin was 75 when he died of brain cancer at the Serenity House in May.

Conklin was interred at the Santa Barbara Mission and that is where a public memorial will be held on Wednesday night.

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on the steps of the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Since seating is limited, people are invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Conklin was one of the founders of the Community Environmental Council after the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill.

He served on the city council for years before becoming mayor.

We will have more on the celebration tonight on the news.