Pedestrian hit, killed by car on HWY 101 in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pedestrian died after she was hit by a car in Santa Barbara early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:55 a.m. on Highway 101 near the Garden Street on-ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, the female pedestrian was in the center divider and then got onto the roadway.

She was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured and later died from her injuries, CHP said.

Lanes of Highway 101 were closed early Sunday morning while investigators were on scene.

The crash is under investigation and details are limited at this time.