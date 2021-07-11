Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:06 am

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on HWY 101 in Santa Barbara

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Highway 101 Sunday morning
John Palminteri/KEYT
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Highway 101 Sunday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pedestrian died after she was hit by a car in Santa Barbara early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:55 a.m. on Highway 101 near the Garden Street on-ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, the female pedestrian was in the center divider and then got onto the roadway.

She was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured and later died from her injuries, CHP said.

Lanes of Highway 101 were closed early Sunday morning while investigators were on scene.

The crash is under investigation and details are limited at this time.

Crime / Traffic
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content