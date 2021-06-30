Fuel prices on the rise heading into Fourth of July weekend

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Road trips this Fourth of July weekend will cost more than last year in California.

California gas prices were in the $3.10 range last July, this year California prices along the coast are in the to $4-5 range.

The Lundberg Survey out of Camarillo and AAA are reporting higher prices due to supply and demand.

Demand started soaring when California reopened for business on June 15.

California also requires a summer blend to cut down on pollution.

To view gas prices in your area, click here.