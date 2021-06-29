Santa Barbara City Council votes in favor of bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara City Council members voted unanimously to approve the use of an unnamed hotel to provide temporary safe shelter and to begin cleanup of fire prone encampments.

The city council members heard about a dozen public comments in support of the the plan although some criticized the timeline. A couple speakers believe the city is motivated by the recent Loma Fire that impacted people with housing rather than the homeless crisis.

The fire was apparently sparked by in a homeless person on private property.

Others emailed the city complaining about the high cost.

The approved plan will use state grants and Measure C funds to pay for the cost of hotel rooms and services that will help people find permanent housing.

The vote authorizes city staff to enter an agreement with Kingdom Causes, Inc., DBA City Net to provide the services.

