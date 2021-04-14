Santa Barbara High School Theatre presents The Iliad, The Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The show must go on as thespians like to say, and it is going on at Santa Barbara High School this week.

Theatre Production students are performing The Iliad, The Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less.

The final performances, with COVID precautions in place, will be held Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.

Each young actor performs up to ten roles that are likely to make the virtual audience laugh.

The shows are being streamed live to theatre supporters, parents and fans who purchase tickets online.

For more information visit sbhstheatre.com