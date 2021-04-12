Santa Barbara asking for community input in search for new police chief

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The City of Santa Barbara is looking for community input before hiring its 29th Chief of Police.

Former Police Chief Lori Luhnow retired in February.

Interim Chief Bernard Melekian was sworn in on March 1, but isn't interested in the permanent position.

The Police Chief Recruitment community survey on Survey Monkey is open through Monday April 19. Responses are intended to help city leaders with the recruitment process which could take six months.

City Administrator Paul Casey said Santa Barbara is following the lead of San Luis Obispo. SLO launched a similar survey late last year to fill the vacancy left by Deanna Cantrell.

"This is to to help us with recruiting the next police chief, we are going to have another police chief, " said Casey.

Casey described the confidential survey as open-ended rather than a survey of only yes or no questions.

"We are asking what qualities we should be looking for what are the challenges facing the city and the department what are the opportunities facing the city and the department when it comes to policing, so it is very open ended, just trying to get as much good input as we can from everyone. We have it in English and Spanish so we are looking for feedback from everyone in the community," said Casey.

The survey offers a safe way to gather community input during the pandemic. Residents, workers, and businesses owners are encouraged to participate.

The survey link in English is :https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9KVBPB or in Spanish at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D97X8YB

