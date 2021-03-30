‘$AVVY’ to make world premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Santa Barbara - South County

WOMEN. MONEY. FREEDOM.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Documentary film "$avvy" will make it's world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Director Robin Hauser joined FOX11 Tuesday morning to discuss her award winning film.

$AVVY investigates historical, cultural, and societal norms around women and money, and explores with humor and honesty, why women often take a back seat to manage their money. $AVVY explores how and why financial culture sidelines women and celebrates women making inroads into the final frontier of gender parity, rallying us all to take an active role in managing our money.

The documentary will have two showings at the drive-in theatres set up at Santa Barbara City College.

$AVVY Showings