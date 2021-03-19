Suspect in decades-old murder arrested in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A man wanted in connection to a 1990 homicide in San Francisco was arrested Wednesday in Santa Barbara County.

James Francis Edwards was arrested in Carpinteria earlier this week by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies.

Edwards was taken into custody after deputies conducted a welfare check on another person on the 1000 block of Casitas Road Wednesday afternoon. Deputies ran a records check on Edwards and discovered he was wanted for murder in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, Edwards is wanted for the death of 46-year-old Lamar Vaughn. Vaughn died by a gunshot wound on Nov. 5, 1990.

Edwards, then 40 at the time, was identified as the prime suspect in the case. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest, but he fled the area before he was ever taken into custody.

Police say Edwards had a history of using aliases and we was assumed to have fled the state.

More than thirty years after Vaughn's death, Edwards was arrested.

He's now in custody of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and is expected to be transferred to the San Francisco Jail soon.

He faces charges for murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.