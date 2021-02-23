Motorcyclist dies from traffic collision in Oxnard

Santa Barbara - South County

OXNARD, Calif.- Oxnard Police Officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Wooley Road and “E” Street around 6:50 Monday night.

The incident involved a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2009 Mercedes Benz. The motorcyclist suffered from moderate to severe injuries and was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries around 10:45 that night. His identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to have played apart in the contributing factor of the collision.