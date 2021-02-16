The Palace Grill celebrates Fat Tuesday outdoors

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Musician Pug Bernhardt encouraged people to pick up percussion instruments and play along with him as they waited for dinner at The Palace Grill in Santa Barbara on Fat Tuesday.

Diners noticed a smaller crowd than last year, but that was to be expected due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The Palace served guests on outdoor tables in front and out back.

The restaurant served up Cajun-Creole menu items, drinks and treats.

Diners said they like to indulge before giving things up on Ash Wednesday.

Bernhardt said he hopes to have a bigger celebration when the pandemic is under control.