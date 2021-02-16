Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 9:16 pm

The Palace Grill celebrates Fat Tuesday outdoors

The Palace Grill
Tracy Lehr

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Musician Pug Bernhardt encouraged people to pick up percussion instruments and play along with him as they waited for dinner at The Palace Grill in Santa Barbara on Fat Tuesday.

Diners noticed a smaller crowd than last year, but that was to be expected due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The Palace served guests on outdoor tables in front and out back.

The restaurant served up Cajun-Creole menu items, drinks and treats.

Diners said they like to indulge before giving things up on Ash Wednesday.

Bernhardt said he hopes to have a bigger celebration when the pandemic is under control.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of NewsChannel 3-12.

