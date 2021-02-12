Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 11:11 am

Santa Barbara Public Works truck stolen

The Santa Barbara Police Department is urging people to keep an eye out for a public works truck that was stolen early Friday morning
Santa Barbara Police Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public to "be on the lookout" for a city Public Works truck that was stolen early Friday morning.

The police department said a white Ford F-350 was stolen around 4:30 a.m. from the 3600 block of State Street.

The truck, which has a large crane in its bed, was last seen traveling south on De La Vina Street.

  • Truck has ID 2592 on back and front
  • Truck has large crane in bed
(Santa Barbara Police Department)

The truck has California Exempt plates that read 1457564. The truck also has an ID number -- 2592 -- visible on the back and sides. The vehicle also has a light bar on its roof, police said.

Anyone with information about the stolen truck is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900.

Crime
