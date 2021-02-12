Santa Barbara Public Works truck stolen

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public to "be on the lookout" for a city Public Works truck that was stolen early Friday morning.

The police department said a white Ford F-350 was stolen around 4:30 a.m. from the 3600 block of State Street.

The truck, which has a large crane in its bed, was last seen traveling south on De La Vina Street.

Truck has ID 2592 on back and front

The truck has California Exempt plates that read 1457564. The truck also has an ID number -- 2592 -- visible on the back and sides. The vehicle also has a light bar on its roof, police said.

Anyone with information about the stolen truck is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900.