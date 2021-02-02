Teens back in the driver’s seat as DMV resumes driving tests

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles resumed behind-the-wheel driving tests this week.

That was a relief for Lauren Dyruff. The Santa Barbara High School student was set to take her test when the the state went back into lockdown mode due to a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases over the holidays.

She said the DMV rescheduled her appointment.

On Tuesday, her dad waited out front while she took the test and soon learned she had passed.

"I was pretty nervous at first and then, when I actually started taking it, I was less nervous and it ended up well because I passed," said Dyruff.

For the health and safety of everyone, people with appointments must have their temperatures taken and wait on designated spots six feet apart. They must also wear masks.

Drivers must wear masks during the driving test and have their car windows cracked to increase air circulation.

The DMV has rescheduled behind-the-wheel test appointments that were canceled in December and January.

People will be notified by text of their new dates and times.

The staff expects to start scheduling new appointments in mid-February.

The DMV extended eligible permits for six months from the date of expiration.

A young mom carrying a baby was able to register her new minivan before the office closed on Tuesday, but in general the DMV requires people to have an appointment that was made online.

Many transactions have been expanded. People can renew their driver’s license online – even if the old notice says an office visit is required.

There is also a Service Advisor on the DMV website to help.

