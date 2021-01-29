Santa Barbara County Census waits on Census Bureau to provide additional data, response information on 2020 census

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Census is patiently waiting as the U.S. Census Bureau continues to analyze the 2020 census data and response information.

As of October 2020, the self response rate was at 71.8% and Co-Chair of Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Joni Maiden said the hope is to have that percentage increase.

"We do think that we'll be increased that data is analyzed because it doesn't include anything manually or by interview," said Maiden.

On December 31, the Census Bureau missed the apportionment count deadline, which is data that is used to determine congressional seats.

However, the Bureau announced Thursday, the completion of the apportionment counts will be on April 30.