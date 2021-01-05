Suspected DUI driver crashes into Santa Barbara police vehicles

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed into two Santa Barbara police vehicles.

It happened Monday night near Arrellaga Street and Castillo Street. At around 9:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area to investigate a possible shooting. Police said they found evidence of a shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

While on scene, a speeding driver on Castillo Street hit a parked police patrol vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder. The vehicle then collided with a second parked police vehicle.

The driver was arrested on scene for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time. The shooting remains under investigation.