Salvation Army helps struggling families

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

The Salvation Army provided food and gifts to 300 struggling families on through its Angel Tree and Adopt a Family programs.

Volunteers set up a drive-thru distribution system at their office Hollister near Goleta on Monday.

Salvation Army Major Jessyca Carr said supporters this year included the 8th grade class from Marymount Junior High, IPT employees and Deckers.

Families received giant bags of gifts their children had asked for along with a boxed of food.

Some of them selected boxes with ingredients needed to make tamales.

Families that were adopted by generous donors also received gift cards.

Amahi Hernandez said she wants to thank everyone. The gifts and gift card will make the holiday bright for the single mother of two who works at Cottage hospital.

Fabiola Cipriano also thanked everyone for helping her family.

People wishing to donate will find the Red Kettles at Macy's, Ralphs and the Post Office.

In addition to cash the kettles can now take Apple or Google Pay.

Donations may also be made online at SantaBarbaraRedKettle.org